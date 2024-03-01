Bamco Inc. NY Sells 211,420 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,420 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 137,633.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 756,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 31,155 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $297,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $2,430,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warby Parker by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,119.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700. Insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Stock Down 0.6 %

Warby Parker stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRBY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

