Bamco Inc. NY Sells 4,500 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in nCino were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in nCino by 682.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,712 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $175,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,228,467.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

nCino Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $29.84 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

