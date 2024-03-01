Bamco Inc. NY Sells 56,400 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,400 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $331,955,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

