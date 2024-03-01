Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after buying an additional 1,745,231 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,964,000 after buying an additional 248,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.68.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $447.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $189.59 and a one year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

