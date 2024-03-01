BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Kevin Lawrence Sells 1,529 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $134,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kevin Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Kevin Lawrence sold 1,159 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $101,992.00.
- On Friday, February 23rd, Kevin Lawrence sold 7,312 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $643,456.00.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.
BancFirst Price Performance
Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
BancFirst Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $909,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BancFirst by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
