Bank of America Trims Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price to $160.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.64.

Shares of VC stock opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Visteon has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.87 and a 200 day moving average of $125.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. The company had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,819,000 after purchasing an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,822,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,360,000 after purchasing an additional 60,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Visteon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

