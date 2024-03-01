Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 222,817 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 347.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,817 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Corteva were worth $14,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $328,936,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,106 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $64.04.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

