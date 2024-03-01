Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 45,312 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 262.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $192.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.28. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $193.91.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

