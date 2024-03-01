Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 209,456 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 254.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,456 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $2,168,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after acquiring an additional 821,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 161,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 203,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 26,450 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.59 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

