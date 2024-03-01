Bank of Nova Scotia Has $11.04 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AON were worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 44.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $315.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.72.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

