Bank of Nova Scotia Has $11.63 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1,001.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,158 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $11,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

