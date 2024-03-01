Bank of Nova Scotia Has $12.92 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1,035.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.06% of Albemarle worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.46. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $263.25.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

