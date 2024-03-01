Bank of Nova Scotia Has $13.91 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 239.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,450 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after buying an additional 307,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after buying an additional 1,181,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.19 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 82.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

