Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 978,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,427,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.13% of Roivant Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROIV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 2.3 %

ROIV stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

