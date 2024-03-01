Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 10,585 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $184.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $169.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

