Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 129,887 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,887 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 30.0% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. Newmont’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.23%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

