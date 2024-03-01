Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 172,280 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

