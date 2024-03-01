Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 73,539 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 636,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,539 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.22% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $13,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 73,897,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,179,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,830 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,659,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,490,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,099,000 after purchasing an additional 57,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,530,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -421.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

