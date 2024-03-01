Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 76,769 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,769 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.09% of Evergy worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Evergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.93.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 86.82%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.