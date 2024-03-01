Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 891,060 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 891,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of PPL worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.