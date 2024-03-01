Barclays Boosts Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target to $75.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CCEP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.24.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $71.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.