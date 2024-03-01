Barclays Boosts Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target to $75.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
CCEP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.24.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCEP
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.