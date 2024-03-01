Barclays Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $115.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $114.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 110.2% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 509.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $723,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.