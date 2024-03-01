Barclays Increases Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $22.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IOVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

