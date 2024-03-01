Barrington Research Cuts Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $24.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCRN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CCRN opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $634.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 934,841 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,489,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after buying an additional 834,941 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 889.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 494,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after buying an additional 444,568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 427,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1,130.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 417,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.