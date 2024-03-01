Barrington Research Downgrades ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) to Market Perform

Barrington Research downgraded shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MODV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ModivCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ModivCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $398.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.54. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $99.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,018,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 19.2% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,406,000 after acquiring an additional 268,707 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,822,000 after acquiring an additional 294,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

