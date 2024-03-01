Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.30.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th.

NYSE:BAX opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Baxter International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Baxter International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

