Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$6.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.82.

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$4.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.05. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$6.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

