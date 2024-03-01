Beam Therapeutics’ (BEAM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.81) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beam Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Beam Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,472 shares of company stock worth $1,618,322. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

