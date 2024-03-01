Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 116.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $235.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.20. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.