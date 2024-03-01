Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.47) price objective on the stock.
DLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 250 ($3.17) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.38) to GBX 219 ($2.78) in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 197.50 ($2.51).
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
