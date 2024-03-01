Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.47) price objective on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 250 ($3.17) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.38) to GBX 219 ($2.78) in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 197.50 ($2.51).

LON:DLG opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.59) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2,244.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 132.12 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.60 ($2.67). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 172.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 171.95.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

