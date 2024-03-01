Best Buy’s (BBY) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBY. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $80.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.55. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

