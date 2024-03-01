B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) PT Raised to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 22.08% from the stock’s current price.

BGS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on B&G Foods

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. B&G Foods has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.67.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $578.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in B&G Foods by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in B&G Foods by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 818.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.