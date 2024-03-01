Big River Industries Limited (BRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd.

Big River Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18.

About Big River Industries

Big River Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, and retail of timber products and building supplies in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Panels and Construction. It offers building products, such as builders' hardware, LVL and laminated beams, doors, timber moldings, door furniture, particle board flooring, external timber cladding, structural plywood, fibre cement, sheet products, timber flooring, decking, pine framing, formwork products, structural hardwoods, insulation, and landscape and fencing supplies.

