BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in BILL by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $63.32 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 179.81 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

