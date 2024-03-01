Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at TD Cowen

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BHVN. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

In other news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after purchasing an additional 464,530 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,465,000 after purchasing an additional 456,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,150,000 after purchasing an additional 791,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

