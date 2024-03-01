BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $90,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 562,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,795,041.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00.
- On Thursday, December 21st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $86.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- What Dip, Nu Holdings Stock Continues to Rise After Earnings Miss
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Papa John’s International Makes Dough and Stock Rises
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Zscaler Stock Price Plunges: Buy the Dip Candidate
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.