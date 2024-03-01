BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $90,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 562,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,795,041.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $86.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

