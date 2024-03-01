BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,059 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $86.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

