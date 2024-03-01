Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Announces $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.4%.

Shares of BXSL opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $3,040,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXSL shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.42.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

