Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLMN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.90.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 76.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

