BMO Capital Markets Raises CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$18.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CIX. CIBC upped their price target on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on CI Financial and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.50.

CI Financial stock opened at C$16.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33. CI Financial has a one year low of C$12.01 and a one year high of C$18.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.39.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.6177106 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

