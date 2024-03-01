BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Shares Acquired by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,560 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSM. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 304.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 975,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 734,751 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 123.1% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 643,547 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2,779.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 397,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 383,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 370,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,616,000.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

