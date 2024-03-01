Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$82.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$77.50 to C$82.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$83.00.

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$76.03 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$52.94 and a twelve month high of C$78.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

