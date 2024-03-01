Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy Sells 19,478 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Boot Barn Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE:BOOT opened at $92.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.17. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.71.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. B. Riley cut their target price on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
