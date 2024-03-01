Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy Sells 19,478 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Boot Barn Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:BOOT opened at $92.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.17. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.71.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. B. Riley cut their target price on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

