BOX (NYSE:BOX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

BOX Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.90, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.84. BOX has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,421,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,414,596.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,427,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after buying an additional 170,949 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

