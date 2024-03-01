Brian Reitz Sells 3,000 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97.
American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.
