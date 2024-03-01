Brian Reitz Sells 3,000 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.