BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $11.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.39.

BTSG opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

