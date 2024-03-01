Brokerages Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Price Target at $69.43

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 152,907 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 38.4% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 173,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $127.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.13. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $128.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

