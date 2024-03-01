Brokerages Set Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target at $41.46

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.55.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,669,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,904 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $84,383,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $48.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

