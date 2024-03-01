Brokerages Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Target Price at $44.12

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $973,239,000 after purchasing an additional 331,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,075,000 after purchasing an additional 357,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 948,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,561,000 after acquiring an additional 166,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

