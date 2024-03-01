Brokerages Set Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Price Target at $95.00

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

FELE opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $472.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.47 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,493,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 228.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

